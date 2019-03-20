Korn Ferry (KFY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on April 15th

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th.

Korn Ferry has raised its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years. Korn Ferry has a payout ratio of 11.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.

KFY stock opened at $47.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.31. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $37.38 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company had revenue of $474.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.98 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 4.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Korn Ferry from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine raised Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Korn Ferry in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn/Ferry International engages in the provision of global organizational consulting firm. It operates through the following segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, Futurestep, and Corporate. The Executive Search segment helps clients attract and hire leaders who fit in with their organization, and make it stand out.

