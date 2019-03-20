Knoll Inc (KNL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Knoll’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.40. Knoll posted earnings per share of $0.35 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Knoll will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Knoll.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. Knoll had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $354.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on shares of Knoll from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Knoll from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Knoll by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,344,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,886,000 after buying an additional 71,163 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Knoll by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,886,000 after acquiring an additional 71,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Knoll by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,405,000 after acquiring an additional 117,192 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Knoll by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,178,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,906,000 after acquiring an additional 24,725 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Knoll by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,929,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,794,000 after acquiring an additional 16,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNL traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.82. 187,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,609. Knoll has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $992.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.43%.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings.

