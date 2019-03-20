Knight Therapeutics Inc (GUD) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Knight Therapeutics Inc (TSE:GUD) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, March 18th. Cormark analyst T. Gonsalves expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.55 million.

Separately, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.25 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knight Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.06.

Shares of GUD stock opened at C$7.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 36.36. Knight Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of C$7.35 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.81.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Impavido, an alkyllysophospholipid analogue drug for visceral and cutaneous Leishmaniasis; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; and Flat Tummy Tea, a herbal detox tea.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.