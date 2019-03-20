KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) Shares Bought by Cipher Capital LP

Cipher Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 697.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 32,116 shares during the quarter. Cipher Capital LP’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 16.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 15.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 11.2% during the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 499,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,819,000 after buying an additional 17,213 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of KLA-Tencor by 458.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA-Tencor alerts:

In other KLA-Tencor news, insider Brian M. Trafas sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $119,198.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.63, for a total transaction of $194,655.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $979,331. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of KLA-Tencor from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $130.00) on shares of KLA-Tencor in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.92.

Shares of KLA-Tencor stock opened at $120.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61. KLA-Tencor Corp has a twelve month low of $80.65 and a twelve month high of $122.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.03.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 92.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/kla-tencor-corp-klac-shares-bought-by-cipher-capital-lp.html.

KLA-Tencor Company Profile

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for KLA-Tencor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA-Tencor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.