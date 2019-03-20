KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (KREF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:KREF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 96.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.2%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $20.14 on Wednesday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $18.54 and a twelve month high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 431.69 and a current ratio of 431.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.12.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 48.98%. The company had revenue of $59.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. Analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

KREF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $20.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.58.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

