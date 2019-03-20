Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Holdings Cut by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,099 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $11,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Kimberly Clark by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Loeb Partners Corp bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $119.94 on Wednesday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12 month low of $97.10 and a 12 month high of $120.48. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,156.45% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.19.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $704,703.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

