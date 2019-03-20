Kilroy Realty (KRC) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on KRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $74.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $59.05 and a 12 month high of $77.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $190.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffrey C. Hawken sold 30,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $2,236,212.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 385,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,216,390.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tyler H. Rose sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total value of $1,451,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,080,829.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,799 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,528. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,429,000 after buying an additional 51,015 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $581,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 140,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,231,000 after purchasing an additional 323,602 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

