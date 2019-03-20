Keith J. Nelsen Sells 24,374 Shares of Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) Stock

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) General Counsel Keith J. Nelsen sold 24,374 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total value of $1,670,837.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 110,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,571,004.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE BBY opened at $69.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $84.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.15. Best Buy had a return on equity of 46.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 27th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology retailer to purchase up to 18.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,545,963 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,246,994,000 after acquiring an additional 816,394 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,519,666 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $517,400,000 after acquiring an additional 591,086 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,061,338 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $215,088,000 after acquiring an additional 478,177 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 10.1% in the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,851,524 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $305,657,000 after acquiring an additional 353,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,481,562 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $184,383,000 after acquiring an additional 250,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on Best Buy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Best Buy from $87.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.33.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home automation, home theater, and portable audio products; computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, networking products, tablets, smart watches, and e-readers, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; and entertainment products, including drones, movies, music, and technology toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

