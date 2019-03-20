Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Bank of America cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.40.

Shares of KPTI opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 7.13. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $21.71.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 588.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $127,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ltd Chione sold 1,481,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.81, for a total value of $7,126,702.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,294,143 shares of company stock valued at $11,246,578. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 660.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 197.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $242,000. 84.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor(KPT-330), which is in Phase 2b clinical study in treatments of refractory multiple myeloma; Phase 1b/2 clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for multiple myeloma patients; Phase 2b clinical study in diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Phase 3 clinical trial in combination with Velcade (bortezomib) and dexamethasone for multiple myeloma patients; and Phase 2/3 clinical study in liposarcoma.

