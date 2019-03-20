Kaman Co. (KAMN) Holdings Lifted by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.13% of Kaman worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KAMN. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 1.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 59,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in shares of Kaman by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KAMN. TheStreet raised shares of Kaman from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

KAMN stock opened at $57.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Kaman Co. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $75.08.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $500.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.52 million. Kaman had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Kaman’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

