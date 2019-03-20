Jungheinrich (JUN3) PT Set at €28.00 by Baader Bank

Jungheinrich (ETR:JUN3) received a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective from equities research analysts at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target indicates a potential downside of 1.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Jungheinrich and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jungheinrich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €31.82 ($37.00).

Get Jungheinrich alerts:

Shares of ETR:JUN3 opened at €28.30 ($32.91) on Wednesday. Jungheinrich has a one year low of €21.46 ($24.95) and a one year high of €38.14 ($44.35). The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.