Jungheinrich AG (JUN3) Receives €31.82 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Jungheinrich AG (ETR:JUN3) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €31.82 ($37.00).

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JUN3 shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. HSBC set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Bank of America set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th.

Get Jungheinrich alerts:

Shares of JUN3 opened at €28.32 ($32.93) on Friday. Jungheinrich has a 52 week low of €21.46 ($24.95) and a 52 week high of €38.14 ($44.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 15.77.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.