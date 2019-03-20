JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1308 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

JPEM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.24. The company had a trading volume of 14,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,422. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.13 and a 12-month high of $62.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/jpmorgan-diversified-return-emerging-markets-equity-etf-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-13-jpem.html.

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.