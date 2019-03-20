JOYN Advisors Inc. Sells 780 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

JOYN Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD stock opened at $65.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $79.61. The firm has a market cap of $82.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $1,279,081.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 143,567 shares in the company, valued at $9,630,474.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GILD. ValuEngine raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/joyn-advisors-inc-sells-780-shares-of-gilead-sciences-inc-gild.html.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.