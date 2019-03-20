Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holdings Decreased by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.6% of Auxier Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Parthenon LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 154,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,700,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the second quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 46.0% during the second quarter. Northern Capital Management LLC now owns 52,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after buying an additional 16,560 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% during the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 668,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,122,000 after buying an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% during the second quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $138.44 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $118.62 and a one year high of $148.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $369.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $20.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.01%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $137.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.81.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

