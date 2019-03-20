Johnson Controls International (JCI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine raised Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. OTR Global downgraded Johnson Controls International to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $36.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $28.30 and a 52 week high of $40.33. The stock has a market cap of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 26% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $577,514,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $440,520,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 13.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,977,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,907,864 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $188,299,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6,114.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,325,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223,662 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

