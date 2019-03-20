John Charles Stone Sells 25,000 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) insider John Charles Stone sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.64, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,238.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 7.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,987,000 after buying an additional 85,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,800,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 288.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 381,039 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. 37.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Amkor Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

