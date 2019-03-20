Jewel Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00 (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 20th. In the last seven days, Jewel has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Jewel has a market cap of $0.00 and $31,733.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jewel token can now be purchased for $0.90 or 0.00022307 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00377453 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024914 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.61 or 0.01644692 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007397 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $697.66 or 0.17225194 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00226919 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Jewel (JWL) is a token. It launched on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org . Jewel’s official message board is medium.com/@jewelpay . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Jewel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jewel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jewel using one of the exchanges listed above.

