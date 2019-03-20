Jeffery W. Yabuki Sells 50,000 Shares of Fiserv Inc (FISV) Stock

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $4,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 436,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,618,398.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $83.73. 4,370,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,670,257. Fiserv Inc has a 12 month low of $68.43 and a 12 month high of $87.26. The company has a market capitalization of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Fiserv had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.50 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.59 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,462,000. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 725,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,337,000 after acquiring an additional 211,591 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

