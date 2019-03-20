Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Rent-A-Center Inc (RCII)

Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Rent-A-Center in a research report issued on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rent-A-Center’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RCII. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.47 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

RCII opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.27.

In other news, EVP Fred E. Herman sold 2,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $38,972.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 21,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $322,425.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,998 shares in the company, valued at $512,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,208 shares of company stock worth $528,342. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,643,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,566,000 after purchasing an additional 139,757 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 5,333,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,351,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,956,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,277,000 after acquiring an additional 214,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,956,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,277,000 after acquiring an additional 214,868 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,439,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,496,000 after acquiring an additional 440,372 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

