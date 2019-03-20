JD Sports Fashion (JD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

JD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 530 ($6.93) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 454 ($5.93) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 508.60 ($6.65).

Shares of LON:JD opened at GBX 492 ($6.43) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of GBX 300.20 ($3.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 539.40 ($7.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

