James C. Edenfield Sells 10,000 Shares of American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) insider James C. Edenfield sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $116,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AMSWA opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.64. American Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 million. American Software had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 5.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Software, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 122.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in American Software by 413.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in American Software in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in American Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in American Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in American Software in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMSWA shares. B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on American Software and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

