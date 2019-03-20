Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) Short Interest Up 41.6% in February

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,218,704 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the February 15th total of 5,099,601 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,147,856 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners set a $87.00 price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Cowen set a $82.00 price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.71.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JEC opened at $73.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $55.17 and a 12-month high of $82.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.45.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $49,778.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,637.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $50,476.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,290.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,106 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,892 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 325.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,147,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,784,000 after purchasing an additional 877,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,850,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,059,598,000 after purchasing an additional 107,375 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 223,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,110,000 after acquiring an additional 30,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/jacobs-engineering-group-inc-jec-short-interest-up-41-6-in-february.html.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.