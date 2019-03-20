Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JKHY. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Jack Henry & Associates from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $152.75.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $136.98 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $116.79 and a 1 year high of $163.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $386.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.57%.

In other news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $585,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,475.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald L. Moses sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $100,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,666 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $30,179,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 89,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth about $539,000. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

