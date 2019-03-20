Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) Insider Sells $134,740.00 in Stock

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) insider Mark S. Forbis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $134,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,491.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.06. 388,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,490. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $116.79 and a one year high of $163.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.87.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $386.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 44.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 9,075.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,617,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,400 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,876,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,330 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,836,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,040,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,395,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,281,000 after purchasing an additional 398,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JKHY. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

