istar Inc (STAR) Major Shareholder Buys $57,708.00 in Stock

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $57,708.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,750,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,733,641.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get istar alerts:

On Monday, March 18th, Istar Inc. purchased 2,800 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.79 per share, with a total value of $58,212.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Istar Inc. purchased 2,800 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $56,588.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Istar Inc. acquired 2,800 shares of istar stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $55,272.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Istar Inc. acquired 2,221 shares of istar stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $43,042.98.

On Thursday, March 7th, Istar Inc. acquired 2,341 shares of istar stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $45,345.17.

On Tuesday, March 5th, Istar Inc. acquired 2,800 shares of istar stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $54,180.00.

On Wednesday, February 27th, Istar Inc. acquired 2,431 shares of istar stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,432.10.

On Monday, February 25th, Istar Inc. acquired 2,258 shares of istar stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $44,821.30.

On Thursday, February 21st, Istar Inc. acquired 2,488 shares of istar stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $48,093.04.

On Tuesday, February 19th, Istar Inc. acquired 2,579 shares of istar stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,852.07.

Shares of STAR traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $8.01. 706,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,719. The stock has a market cap of $552.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. istar Inc has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $11.44.

istar (NYSE:STAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.22. istar had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that istar Inc will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. istar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.89%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of istar in the third quarter valued at about $685,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of istar by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 96,294 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of istar by 1,164.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 171,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 158,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of istar by 15.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 33,812 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of istar by 101.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 302,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 152,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. JMP Securities cut istar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut istar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, istar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “istar Inc (STAR) Major Shareholder Buys $57,708.00 in Stock” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/istar-inc-star-major-shareholder-buys-57708-00-in-stock.html.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for istar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for istar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.