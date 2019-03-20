istar Inc (STAR) Major Shareholder Buys $57,708.00 in Stock

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $57,708.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,750,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,733,641.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 18th, Istar Inc. purchased 2,800 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.79 per share, with a total value of $58,212.00.
- On Friday, March 15th, Istar Inc. purchased 2,800 shares of istar stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $56,588.00.
- On Wednesday, March 13th, Istar Inc. acquired 2,800 shares of istar stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.74 per share, for a total transaction of $55,272.00.
- On Monday, March 11th, Istar Inc. acquired 2,221 shares of istar stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $43,042.98.
- On Thursday, March 7th, Istar Inc. acquired 2,341 shares of istar stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $45,345.17.
- On Tuesday, March 5th, Istar Inc. acquired 2,800 shares of istar stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $54,180.00.
- On Wednesday, February 27th, Istar Inc. acquired 2,431 shares of istar stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $46,432.10.
- On Monday, February 25th, Istar Inc. acquired 2,258 shares of istar stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.85 per share, for a total transaction of $44,821.30.
- On Thursday, February 21st, Istar Inc. acquired 2,488 shares of istar stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $48,093.04.
- On Tuesday, February 19th, Istar Inc. acquired 2,579 shares of istar stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.33 per share, for a total transaction of $49,852.07.
Shares of STAR traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $8.01. 706,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,719. The stock has a market cap of $552.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. istar Inc has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $11.44.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. istar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.89%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of istar in the third quarter valued at about $685,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of istar by 19.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 581,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 96,294 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of istar by 1,164.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 171,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 158,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of istar by 15.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 33,812 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of istar by 101.6% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 302,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 152,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded istar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. JMP Securities cut istar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut istar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, istar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.
istar Company Profile
iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.
