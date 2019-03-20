Isoenergy (ISO) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.57

Isoenergy Ltd (CVE:ISO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 6033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.
The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 million and a PE ratio of -16.00.
IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of uranium mineral properties primarily in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Radio project; a 100% interest in the Thorburn Lake project; a 100% interest, in each of the Madison, 2Z, Carlson Creek, and North Thorburn properties; a 100% interest in the Geiger property; and a 100% interest in the Fox, East Rim, Full Moon, and Whitewater properties located in Saskatchewan, as well as a 100% interest in the Mountain Lake property located in Nunavut.
