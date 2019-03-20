Isoenergy Ltd (CVE:ISO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 6033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

The stock has a market capitalization of $37.60 million and a PE ratio of -16.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/isoenergy-iso-sets-new-12-month-high-at-0-57.html.

Isoenergy Company Profile (CVE:ISO)

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of uranium mineral properties primarily in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Radio project; a 100% interest in the Thorburn Lake project; a 100% interest, in each of the Madison, 2Z, Carlson Creek, and North Thorburn properties; a 100% interest in the Geiger property; and a 100% interest in the Fox, East Rim, Full Moon, and Whitewater properties located in Saskatchewan, as well as a 100% interest in the Mountain Lake property located in Nunavut.

