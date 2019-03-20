iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (IEO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2286 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.86. 64,736 shares of the company traded hands. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $70.54.

About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index).

