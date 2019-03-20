iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (IEO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2286 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.86. 64,736 shares of the company traded hands. iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $50.49 and a 52-week high of $70.54.
About iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF
