iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) to Issue $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.3454 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.
NASDAQ IJT traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $178.49. 73,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,121. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $151.27 and a 52-week high of $209.28.
About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.
