iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (IWR) Position Increased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 10,207.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,166 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 344.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,314,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,292,127,000 after acquiring an additional 38,208,783 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 295.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,945,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,150,741 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 338.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,027,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651,977 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 2,932,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,745 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,219.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,784,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573,499 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.44. The stock had a trading volume of 30,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,023. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $56.23.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

