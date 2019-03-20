iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (IUSV) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index (BMV:IUSV) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index were worth $88,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 4,817.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,059 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,504,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,580,000 after buying an additional 634,747 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 4,367.1% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 595,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,233,000 after buying an additional 582,174 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 378.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 495,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,316,000 after buying an additional 391,827 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 Value Index by 585.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 433,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,299,000 after buying an additional 370,574 shares during the period.

IUSV traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $55.00. iShares Russell 3000 Value Index has a 12 month low of $905.35 and a 12 month high of $1,088.00.

