iShares Russell 3000 ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 (IWV)

iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.6129 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,305. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $137.45 and a 1-year high of $174.73.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

