iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (IGE) Plans $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1601 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.67. The company had a trading volume of 252,549 shares. iShares North American Natural Resources ETF has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $38.02.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

