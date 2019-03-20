iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (JKE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.259 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

JKE traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.21. 17,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,618. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $147.58 and a one year high of $187.59.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

