iShares Micro-Cap ETF (IWC) Raises Dividend to $0.24 Per Share

iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2399 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from iShares Micro-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

IWC stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.25. 1,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,844. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $77.64 and a 52 week high of $110.15.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

