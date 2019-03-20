iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (BATS:IEME) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0494 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

IEME stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.28. 1,023 shares of the company traded hands.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF (IEME) Plans $0.05 Quarterly Dividend” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/ishares-evolved-u-s-media-and-entertainment-etf-ieme-plans-0-05-quarterly-dividend.html.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Evolved U.S. Media and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.