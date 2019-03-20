Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 80.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,297 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Europe ETF worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 121,542.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,547,000 after purchasing an additional 12,294,011 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 563,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,391,000 after acquiring an additional 166,730 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 195,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 105,785 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,482,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,046,000.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $37.75 and a one year high of $48.42.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “iShares Europe ETF (IEV) Stake Lowered by Hsbc Holdings PLC” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/ishares-europe-etf-iev-stake-lowered-by-hsbc-holdings-plc.html.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.