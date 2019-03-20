iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 324,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,995 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 277,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,335,000 after purchasing an additional 44,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,275,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,937,000 after purchasing an additional 78,919 shares during the last quarter.

BATS QUAL opened at $88.40 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

