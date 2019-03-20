iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s 7th Largest Position

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 304,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,718 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.3% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $23,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $88.40 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

