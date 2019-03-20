iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. (IYM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. (BMV:IYM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.3966 per share on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.69. iShares Dow Jones US Basic Mater. has a 12 month low of $1,613.95 and a 12 month high of $1,980.10.

