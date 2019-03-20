iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (IJR)

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2605 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $77.17. 3,873,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,131,317. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $90.56.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

