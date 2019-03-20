iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 380.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,249 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 2.5% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 970.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 39,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 36,198 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $282,000. AXA grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. AXA now owns 428,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,464,000 after acquiring an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,696,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,438 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $61.43 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

