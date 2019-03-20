iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (SHY) Holdings Boosted by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd (BMV:SHY) by 706.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,600 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd were worth $8,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd has a 12-month low of $1,477.38 and a 12-month high of $1,667.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1543 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Barclays 1-3 Year Treasry Bnd Fd’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

