Iqvia (IQV) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $167.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Iqvia traded as high as $145.16 and last traded at $144.25, with a volume of 15095 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $143.08.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Iqvia from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Iqvia to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Iqvia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

Get Iqvia alerts:

In related news, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 4,044,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $569,462,784.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,075,345 shares of company stock valued at $573,760,078. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Iqvia by 44,777.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,140,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 7,124,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Iqvia by 588.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,989,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $387,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,776 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Iqvia by 218.4% in the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,796,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $362,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,336 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Iqvia in the third quarter valued at $194,610,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Iqvia by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,820,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. Iqvia had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Iqvia’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/iqvia-iqv-hits-new-12-month-high-after-analyst-upgrade.html.

Iqvia Company Profile (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Iqvia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iqvia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.