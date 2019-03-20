Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $55.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $79.72 and last traded at $78.21, with a volume of 19399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.54.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IONS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.88.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 46,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $2,818,461.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,587,907.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 77,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $4,679,290.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 109,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,662,458.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,597 shares of company stock valued at $12,527,956. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,463,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,525,000 after buying an additional 1,635,782 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,463,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,604,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,765,000 after buying an additional 414,255 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,463,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,955,000 after buying an additional 408,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 606,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,810,000 after buying an additional 298,700 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.85 and a current ratio of 7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 2.40.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $2.20. The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.59 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 41.89%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/ionis-pharmaceuticals-ions-reaches-new-12-month-high-following-analyst-upgrade.html.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.