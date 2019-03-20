Investors Sell Shares of Pfizer (PFE) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) on strength during trading hours on Tuesday following insider selling activity. $90.31 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $304.66 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $214.35 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Pfizer had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Pfizer traded up $0.49 for the day and closed at $42.30Specifically, insider Mikael Dolsten sold 100,471 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $4,376,516.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 390,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,992,625.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Rady A. Johnson sold 8,700 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $357,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,450.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 317,526 shares of company stock valued at $13,704,089 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Argus upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $249.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer (NYSE:PFE)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

