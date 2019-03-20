Investors Purchase Large Volume of Tiffany & Co. Put Options (TIF)

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 7,015 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 632% compared to the typical daily volume of 958 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TIF shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $158.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tiffany & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $152.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Get Tiffany & Co. alerts:

Shares of TIF stock opened at $97.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.55. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.04 and a fifty-two week high of $141.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

In other news, insider Philippe Galtie sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total transaction of $111,434.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,262.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew W. Hart sold 7,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $649,132.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,662,507.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/investors-purchase-large-volume-of-tiffany-co-put-options-tif.html.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Tiffany & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tiffany & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.