Investors Buy Large Volume of HD Supply Put Options (HDS)

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,693 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,980% compared to the typical daily volume of 66 put options.

In other HD Supply news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 1,567,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $59,320,866.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 3,251,545 shares of company stock worth $123,065,335 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDS. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 260,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 164,700 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 76,707 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,581,000 after purchasing an additional 45,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,789,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of HD Supply by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 248,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDS opened at $41.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.05. HD Supply has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $46.29.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that HD Supply will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

HDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on HD Supply from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on HD Supply from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on HD Supply in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.60.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

