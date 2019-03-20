Investors Buy Danaher (DHR) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $129.85 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $62.07 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $67.78 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Danaher had the 20th highest net in-flow for the day. Danaher traded down ($0.12) for the day and closed at $129.74

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Danaher to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of $91.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.16%.

In related news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 17,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $2,262,502.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,824,764.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rainer Blair sold 37,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.45, for a total transaction of $4,825,129.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,162,644.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,150 shares of company stock worth $23,279,637. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 15.8% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Danaher by 14.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,426,709 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $372,344,000 after purchasing an additional 424,317 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 12.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Danaher by 186.9% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,139 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

