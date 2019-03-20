Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for MAG Silver (MAG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN: MAG) in the last few weeks:

3/8/2019 – MAG Silver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MAG is focused on district scale projects located within the Mexican Silver Belt. Our mission is to become one of the premier companies in the Silver Mining Industry. MAG and its partner, Industrias Penoles, are delineating a significant new silver vein discovery on the Juanicipio Joint Venture in Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. “

3/7/2019 – MAG Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $16.50 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We note that given its depth within the hanging wall, management believes the area could eventually represent a secondary mineralization zone at depth.””

3/6/2019 – MAG Silver had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

3/6/2019 – MAG Silver had its “average” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $19.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2019 – MAG Silver was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MAG is focused on district scale projects located within the Mexican Silver Belt. Our mission is to become one of the premier companies in the Silver Mining Industry. MAG and its partner, Industrias Penoles, are delineating a significant new silver vein discovery on the Juanicipio Joint Venture in Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. “

3/2/2019 – MAG Silver was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MAG is focused on district scale projects located within the Mexican Silver Belt. Our mission is to become one of the premier companies in the Silver Mining Industry. MAG and its partner, Industrias Penoles, are delineating a significant new silver vein discovery on the Juanicipio Joint Venture in Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. “

MAG Silver stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,483. MAG Silver Corp has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Get MAG Silver Corp alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 257.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MAG Silver by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Signition LP increased its stake in MAG Silver by 173.9% in the 4th quarter. Signition LP now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.